Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Critical Survey

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 8.85% 47.63% 13.66% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 2 2 0 2.50 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Par Pacific and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Par Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%.

Risk & Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.23 $728.64 million $11.95 2.72 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

