Grindr (GRND) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Grindr to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -31.00 Grindr Competitors $9.22 billion $2.05 billion 47.19

Grindr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -165.22% -42.93% -8.65%

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grindr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 974 4083 9082 249 2.60

Grindr presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindr beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

