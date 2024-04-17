ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.36% from the company’s current price.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LFWD opened at $4.99 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 159.76%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.