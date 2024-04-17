Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million.

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0222 dividend. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

