StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

