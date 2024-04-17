Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

