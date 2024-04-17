Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.39 on Friday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

