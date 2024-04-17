ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASLN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLN stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.