Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALAB. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

