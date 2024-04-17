Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB
Astera Labs Price Performance
Insider Activity at Astera Labs
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
