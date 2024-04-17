Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

Shares of ALAB opened at $74.52 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.