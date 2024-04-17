Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,755,000 after buying an additional 545,137 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 440,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,751,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

