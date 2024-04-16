West Paces Advisors Inc. Acquires 574 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

