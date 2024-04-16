Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,668,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 893,548 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

