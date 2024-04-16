COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,123,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 18,473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50,308.5 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of CICOF stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.33.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
