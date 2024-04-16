COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,123,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 18,473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50,308.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of CICOF stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

