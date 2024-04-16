Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ACGL stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 837,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,267. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

