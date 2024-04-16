AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 4,197,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,659,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.90 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.