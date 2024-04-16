Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.17. 615,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

