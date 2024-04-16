Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,995. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

