Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $69,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,069.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,089.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,005.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

