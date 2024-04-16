Short Interest in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Declines By 6.7%

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DAX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.