Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) versus Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Financial Survey

Tenon Medical and Boston Scientific are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tenon Medical has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 1 18 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenon Medical and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.04%. Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $2.93 million 0.96 -$15.58 million ($9.74) -0.08 Boston Scientific $14.24 billion 7.03 $1.59 billion $1.07 63.75

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -532.14% -934.11% -200.10% Boston Scientific 11.19% 15.99% 8.87%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Tenon Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

