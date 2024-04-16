YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.92

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 550444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.