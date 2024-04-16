iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Cut by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,772. The stock has a market cap of $842.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $121.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

