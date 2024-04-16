Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $474,000 in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

