Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SIFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 4,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,503. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

