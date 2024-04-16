Bison Wealth LLC Buys 3,602 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BERY opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.