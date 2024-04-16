iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

