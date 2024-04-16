Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Increases By 16.9%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,745,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 1,492,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BAE Systems by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BAE Systems by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

