Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $811,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

