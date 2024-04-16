Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

