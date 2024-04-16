Dakota Wealth Management Sells 221 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.