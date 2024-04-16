Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of BATS:FMIL opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

