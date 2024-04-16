Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,786,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

