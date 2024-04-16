Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SPR opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

