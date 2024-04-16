Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 188 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on DD

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.