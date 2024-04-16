Strs Ohio Has $33.48 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.30% of Boston Properties worth $33,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

