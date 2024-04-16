DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) vs. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Head to Head Contrast

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF – Get Free Report) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Noodles & Company -1.96% -13.20% -1.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Noodles & Company $503.40 million 0.13 -$9.86 million ($0.22) -6.68

This table compares DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Noodles & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Company.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Company 0 1 1 0 2.50

Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 262.81%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services. The International Event Catering division provides event catering and infrastructure services. The Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel division engages in the operation of restaurants and Demel cafés, lounges, and hotels; and retail and airport gastronomy businesses. This segment also operates under the DO & CO, Hédiard, HENRY, and Demel brands. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1981 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

