Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $254.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $228.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.37.

NYSE:CB opened at $244.44 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

