StockNews.com Downgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

