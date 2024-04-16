Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HSBC

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by HSBC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

