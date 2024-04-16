Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

