Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $358.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.65. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.