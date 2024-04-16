SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.40 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

