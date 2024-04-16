Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 2,780 ($34.61) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,170 ($27.01).

Bellway Trading Down 0.1 %

BWY opened at GBX 2,536 ($31.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.89, a P/E/G ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,708.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,515.22. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,903 ($23.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,898 ($36.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellway

Bellway Company Profile

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 1,131 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($32.84) per share, with a total value of £29,835.78 ($37,141.52). 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.