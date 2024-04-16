Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 2,780 ($34.61) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,170 ($27.01).
BWY opened at GBX 2,536 ($31.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.89, a P/E/G ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,708.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,515.22. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,903 ($23.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,898 ($36.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,166.67%.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
