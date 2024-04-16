JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.69) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JTC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.83) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,882.35%.
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
