ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
ABIO stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.