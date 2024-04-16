ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

