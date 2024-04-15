International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) is Voss Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,135 shares during the quarter. International Money Express makes up approximately 3.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 4.82% of International Money Express worth $37,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,191 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 340.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 283,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in International Money Express by 90.5% in the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 531,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $21.49. 110,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,304. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $724.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

