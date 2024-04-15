Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 155 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $403.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

