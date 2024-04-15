Emfo LLC Sells 173 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Emfo LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 676,191 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

