VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.00. 199,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

